About this product

In the 420 community, master cannabis cultivators and breeders are like rockstars. While there are no swarms of paparazzi trailing them, homegrowers across the world follow their every word. Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya - master growers, marijuana activists and sun-grown cannabis producers – are up there with the best of them. When they recommend a strain, you really should check it out. Anyone who thinks that alcoholic drinks are the best social lubricant clearly hasn't smoked Maracuya. This Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud cross helps introverts come out of their shells, loosening their tongues so the conversation flows freely. Besides being a wallflower's new BFF, this hybrid boasts all the qualities of a premium, top-shelf bud. Its cerebral, Sativa high creates profound happiness before smoothly transitioning into a relaxing, Indica sensation, making evenings run at a fun yet steady pace. Be careful, though, as this strain can cause significant couch-lock. You'll need to smoke it in strict moderation if you want to stay mobile. Nikki and Swami's Maracuya is ideal for seasoned tokers, but if newer smokers can handle the 20% average THC of this weed, then more power to them! Apart from the crowd-pleasing and long-lasting effects, this fruity bud's distinct, citrusy flavor ensures a real hit at social gatherings. If you light one up, be ready to share it – the refreshing aroma is sure to attract attention. It's also a relatively easy plant to care for, and can be cultivated successfully by beginners. It thrives indoors or out, as long as environmental conditions are optimal. Growing Nikki and Swami's Maracuya Feminized Seeds Nikki and Swami's Maracuya is characterized by medium-to-large flowers with a tapered shape and dense structure. Heavily dusted with frosty white trichomes, each nug has a slight shimmer and a gluey texture, with fierce red-orange pistils threading through. Its foliage is bright forest green and often turns a deep, purple shade when stimulated by cold temperatures. The hybrid genetics of Nikki and Swami's Maracuya work to the grower's advantage. Although the plant looks more like a Sativa because of her thin leaves, she matures into a sturdy, medium-sized, Indica-typical specimen. She responds well to different training techniques such as bending, supercropping, topping and fimming. Like most marijuana varieties, Nikki and Swami's Maracuya thrives best in the warm and sunny summers of places with a Mediterranean climate, such as California, Southern Italy and Southern Spain. But no matter how ideal the weather is in your location, make sure you keep an eye out for any changes. The plant must be kept dry in order to prevent problems like mold and mildew. If all goes well, growers in the northern hemisphere could be harvesting 21 ounces of fresh buds per plant by early October. Alternatively, you can cultivate Nikki and Swami's Maracuya in a climate-controlled environment. Maintain the temperature between 68 to 77°F during daytime hours, then lower by 7 to 9° at nighttime. The RH level must be around 45 to 55% as the plant vegetates, then reduced by a maximum of 10% once the 12/12 cycle begins. You can also use the Sea of Green (SOG) method for maximum bud production, especially if you're growing several of these plants at the same time. Since this technique involves flipping into the flowering stage while the plants are still small and young, usually just two weeks into the vegetative phase, it also allows for a much earlier harvest. If all goes to plan, you could be looking at up to 2 ounces per square foot after 8 to 9 weeks of fruiting. Fragrance and Flavor Nikki and Swami's Maracuya boasts a robust, sweet, citrus fragrance with hints of spice, herbs and a wet loam earthiness. When broken apart and lit up, the buds produce a lip-smacking, creamy smoke that carries the same fruity tang with a bit of spice. Effects It doesn't take long to feel the effects of this potent plant. At first, you'll notice a slight pressure around your eyes, a pulsing in your temples and flushing in the cheeks. Once these subside, your mind will be blasted into a new realm of perception. Ideas take on a new intensity or significance, and previously uninteresting concepts may suddenly seem vital. The increased mental stimulation can facilitate smooth, free-flowing conversations in light, social settings. Those working on fiddly tasks may notice better concentration and improved productivity, at least in the early stages of the high. After an hour or so, theres' a noticeable shift towards a more physical stone. In higher dosages, some tokers may find themselves sinking into the couch for a long period of introspection and relaxation. While the body high is palpable and potentially sedating, it isn't usually strong enough to dull the bud's cerebral edge. Nikki and Swami's Maracuya is best enjoyed from afternoon through to evening, preferably after work. Make sure you consume in moderation if you want to stay mobile and awake. Nikki and Swami's Maracuya Feminized Seeds When grown using Homegrown Cannabis Co. feminized seeds, Nikki and Swami's Maravuya plants are easy to cultivate. They can thrive inside or out, but do note that cooler temperatures and a moist environment will work against you. This is a plant with enormous bag appeal, ideal for growers of all ability, and we can't recommend it enough.