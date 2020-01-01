About this product

A big hit among users, Northern Lights is likely the most awarded cannabis in the world. Over the decades of its existence, it is the standard by which mostly Indica strains are measured. Apart from its effects, it has everything else that both users and growers have always wanted - beautiful buds that are not only dense but also generously frosted. Conveniently, the feminized seeds of this award-winning plant are available for sale at Homegrown Cannabis. Besides sprouting an all-female batch of plants, they are also likely to have a higher yield. Northern Lights traces its roots to two prominent landrace strains. One if the incomparable native of Afghanistan. A pure Indica, it is not only notable for its relaxing effects but also its resiliency and sturdiness. The other is a native of Thailand, a Sativa that has spawned other classics such as haze. As Northern Lights leans toward the Indica, the mental stimulation it delivers is still pronounced. Once its full effects kick in, it can certainly leave users in utter bliss. GROWING NORTHERN LIGHTS FEMINIZED Due to its Afghani heritage, Northern Lights is a relatively easy plant to grow. In fact, it is also quite forgiving in the sense that it can tolerate small mistakes now and then. As such, it is one of the best strains for beginners. And, if one were to use feminized seeds, then it can significantly reduce the risk of having males or hermaphrodites. Northern Lights rarely exceeds 150 cm. Aside from tolerating changes in the weather, it is also resistant to pests and many diseases. Still, it does not mean that growers can leave it unattended and it will be fine. One of the things growers want to do is to make sure that there is adequate ventilation as it tends to be bushy. A vigorous producer, Northern Lights can have as much as 500 grams of yield per square meter. Typical of fast-growing Indica plants, its flowering time could be as quick as seven weeks. Similarly, growers who opt to plant it outdoors will also benefit from its vigorous production. The flowering time should occur during the second to third of September. Under the hands of an expert, it can produce up to 600 grams per plant. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Northern Lights has an amazingly distinct scent that is calming and energizing. It has a predominantly pine aroma that is distinguishable at the first whiff. When toked, the minty evergreen becomes spicy yet sweet. Finally, on the exhale, it leaves a woody undertone. EFFECTS Leaning toward its Indica side, Northern Lights has a knack for locking people to the couch. During the onset, though, it starts with a cerebral high. As it floods users with a euphoric buzz, it not only uplifts the mind but also enhances the mood. The stimulating Sativa effects are pronounced but in no way overwhelming. It is then followed by a warm buzz that spreads all over the body. As the Indica traits begin to manifest, it helps soothe tired muscles and put users in deep relaxation. Use too much of it, and it can quickly deliver a knock-out punch. Even when used in moderation, most people still end up feeling lazy. Eventually, most people are likely to drift off to asleep. A great thing about Northern Lights is that it has minimal adverse reactions. Users, however, can expect to experience a degree of cottonmouth and dry eyes. MEDICAL Besides its recreational value, Northern Lights is also recognized for the mental and physical relief it brings. A gift to the medical cannabis community, it busts out stress, uplifts the spirit, and helps users relax. For this reason, many users turn to it for comfort. Among its most popular use is as an aid to managing mental conditions like depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and anxiety. The sedative-like properties of this strain are also beneficial. Besides inducing relaxation, it can also reduce the severity of chronic pains such as back and joint aches, cramps, and spasms. Its ability to induce deep relaxation is invaluable to people who need rest or sleep. As such, it makes for an excellent bedtime companion. It is also precisely due to this trait that users should consider using it only in late afternoon or early evening. FEMINIZED NORTHERN LIGHT SEEDS The appeal of this strain is in its ability to first usher in a stimulating mental high. After, it helps users find nirvana. Northern Lights is a rarity amidst many highly-acclaimed hybrids. In fact, it is not easy to find a hybrid that delivers an excellent body high and easy to cultivate. Most growers do prefer to use feminized seeds because of the benefits it has over regular ones. Fortunately, it is available at Homegrown Cannabis.