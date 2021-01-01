About this product

Orange Bud is a true star on the cannabis scene, and one of the first original Skunk varieties. One of the most potent cultivars ever introduced, this weed is an absolute classic – and the really great news is that it's also simple to cultivate. Even first-time gardeners should find growing these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. a pleasurable and rewarding experience. With its robust flavor, tantalizing scent, and long-lasting effects, the herb has become a firm favorite of many cannabis connoisseurs. A cross between two pure Skunks, the breeder has yet to release the specifics of its genetic makeup. What is certain, though, is that it's an Indica-dominant cultivar that gives an uplifting head high and serene body calm. It's great for smokers who want to remain active enough to do non-vigorous activities, while experiencing a pleasantly upbeat head-high. Aptly named after its scent and taste, the plant also develops vivid orange pistils that make it stand out proudly from the crowd. Its solid reputation has now spread throughout 420 communities, and it even came 2nd in the bio category of the 1994 Cannabis Cup. Growing Orange Bud from Feminized Seeds As with most Indicas, Orange Bud doesn't grow very tall, and usually stays between 3 and 4 feet. It can thrive indoors and outside, although most growers prefer to go with the former. These feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. can be grown by people of all experience levels, and the process is made much simpler by the fact there's no need to identify and remove any male plants. No lads means no wasted effort – and a more significant yield. If growing indoors, using hydroponics on a SOG setup will improve yields, and keeping the plant under 600 watts of lighting is also advantageous. A fast bloomer, it only takes 8 to 9 weeks to flower fully. Even without a lot of TLC, you can expect to get 1.31 ounces of buds per square foot come harvest-time. Outdoors, the plant thrives in a warm environment. It loves Mediterranean climates, and enjoys basking in the sun and breeze. Being a hardy Indica cultivar, it can also flourish in northern areas, but you'll need to reap no later than the end of October. This is to make sure the crop is not damaged by drops in temperature. If all goes well, you'll get your hands on 14 ounces per plant. Fragrance and Flavor Despite being a product of two Skunk trains, Orange Bud does not smell the way you might expect it to. It has rich floral and citrus notes, with hints of spice and cinnamon, and there is, of course, a strong orange essence. Its zesty combination of great aroma and taste is one of the main reasons for its popularity. A staple in many Dutch coffeeshops, it's consistently ranked as a bestseller in dispensaries and clubs. Effects Regarded as potent yet gentle, Orange Bud still has quite a kick thanks to its 16% to 23% THC level. When consumed in moderation, it creates a mild high that gradually builds as time passes by. A feeling of euphoria and a boost in creative thinking will soon follow, and you may begin to feel much more chatty and sociable than usual. As the journey continues, you'll start to feel livelier and more energetic, and this will last for about an hour. At that point, the cultivar's Indica side will begin to rear its head, and a feeling of relaxation will begin to take over. Some people may experience couch-lock even in low doses. Going for more than a toke or two will almost certainly make you feel heavy and immobile. It's not such a bad thing, though, because the deep state of physical relaxation is remarkably pleasant. Depending on individual tolerance, some people quickly fall fast asleep, while others remain lost in their thoughts for a while. Feminized Orange Bud Seeds Even though its exact genetic background is still an enigma, there's no doubt that Orange Bud is a solid cultivar all round. Recreational and medical users love it not only for its scent and taste but also for the many benefits it brings to the table. Growers, too, are unable to resist its charm, and with these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., cultivation is both rewarding and easy. Orange Bud is a cultivar that all marijuana fans should try, so why not grow your own?