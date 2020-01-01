About this product

BUY 1 GET 1 FREE! Original Glue is a beastly strain that has a profoundly positive impact on both mind and body. If enjoyed in moderation, it provides a dose of cerebral freedom that can help clear stress and tension, while at the same time sending a pleasurable wave of stimulation from head to toe. It’s said to be great for combatting the likes of migraines, arthritis and fatigue. What’s more, the plant’s Indica genetics make it really straightforward to cultivate. Its robust nature is tolerant to the slips of untrained hands, and it adapts well to unfavorable grow conditions. To achieve a good headcount, it’s a good idea to opt for these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. as each plant will mature into a fertile mother, ensuring a fruitful harvest without backbreaking efforts. Also known as Gorilla Glue, Original Glue is a critically acclaimed variety that’s renowned for its psychoactive capacity. It has an average of 20 to 28% THC content, but some dispensaries offer it at a mind-blowing 32%. The strain bagged the 1st place for the Best Hybrid category in both the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup, confirming its recreational as well as therapeutic value. Original Glue is the love child of Chem Sis, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel. Through extensive backcrossing, a brilliant new strain with steady genetics and reliable growth tendencies was born. It’s a slightly Indica-dominant specimen that initially brings glee-filled euphoria, followed swiftly by a relaxing comedown. Smokers should also anticipate having giggle fits and insatiable hunger pangs before succumbing to deep slumber. Thanks to its beastly production of glue-like resin, things can get a bit sticky when handling this baby. The grow room is bound to be smelly too, as its beautiful buds kick out a pungent litter-box odor as they mature. Other than these minor ‘inconveniences’, it should be a smooth ride from germination to harvest. GROWING The good news is that Original Glue's robust nature is tolerant of beginners' blunders, which often occur when novices attempt to perform training techniques. That said, its best to stick to a simple, tried and tested technique to prevent causing fatal mistakes. Gardeners should keep the vegging period brief as the plant tends to stretch as it flowers. The strain is a product of accidental hermaphrodite pollination, so it’s important to keep an eye out for hermie sacks and nanners once the pre-flowers appear. This usually occurs, if at all, early in the vegetative phase. As mentioned, the strain produces enormous amounts of trichomes, and as harvest draws near the colas start to look as though they have been sprinkled with confectioner’s sugar. Usually, the buds are moderately compact and have a classic Indica appearance, but sometimes they’ll exhibit fluffy, Sativa-like characteristics. An indoor-grown Original Glue plant stretches up to 4.5 feet and, in ideal conditions, yields around 1.6 to 2 ounces for every square foot. To achieve the most abundant harvests, growers should rear at least four plants in a Sea of Green (SOG) setup. It is also vital to ensure the right balance of heat and humidity. During the 9 to 10 weeks of flowering, the temperature should be within 68 to 79°F while RH levels must be at 40% to 50%. Lastly, the grow room must be equipped with a powerful odor control system as this strain has a particularly overwhelming fragrance. Alternatively, Original Glue can be cultivated outdoors, but gardeners should only take this option in locations with a favorable climate. In the northern hemisphere, the strain gets busy nurturing its buds under the summer heat and is ready for harvest no later than Mid-October. When grown in Mediterranean climates, a single plant can produce up to 28 ounces. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Gorilla Glue #4’s odor is as powerful as its name suggests. Because of its strong ammonia scent, the first thing that comes to mind is the strong stink of cat piss. It takes a bit of getting used to at first, but as the aroma lingers, an earthy fragrance blended with hints of bitter coffee also emerges. When the herb is lit up, it has a metallic taste fused with a kerosene kick. There is also a tinge of pine and sweet mocha. EFFECTS A single hit of Original Glue delivers a euphoric cerebral blow that’s strong enough to shut off negative thoughts and other external stressors. Almost instantly, feelings of doom and gloom are replaced with intense happiness, allowing the mind to soar into the stratosphere. A calming physical high ensues immediately afterwards. It causes the body to feel soft yet heavy at the same time, laziness is obligatory. As the minutes tick by, the relaxing sensation becomes more intense, but never crippling. Non-laborious activities are still doable, but they may seem more challenging than normal! Gorilla Glue #4 provides forceful and long lasting mental stimulation along with an equally influential body stone. For this reason, it’s best consumed in the early evening or when there is plenty of time to spare. Also, prepare some snacks (or even a hearty meal) in advance as it can cause extreme hunger. Avoid munching on junk food – keep the snacks healthy and you’ll thank yourself for it later. MEDICAL With a Tetrahydrocannabinol level that reaches up to 28% and sometimes exceeds the 30% mark, Gorilla Glue#4 is a high-grade medicinal strain that’s said to work wonders on a variety of conditions and ailments. Moreover, it contains substantial amounts of therapeutic terpenes such as Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene and Linalool, all of which have a similar medicinal function as THC and plenty other benefits to offer. For medicinal users, Gorilla Glue #4’s cerebral benefits are the first to manifest. As the euphoric high kicks in, its anxiolytic action helps diminish symptoms of anxiety and stress. Consequently, sufferers of other related mental concerns such as depression, Bipolar Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) may find this strain useful. Within a few minutes, the body can also experience relief from Gorilla Glue #4’s combination of analgesic and anti-inflammatory traits. These two features work hand in hand in to bring instant physical comfort, as well as a lasting beneficial impact that may help reduce swelling. The strain has primarily been used to alleviate the pain brought about by conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia, migraine, atherosclerosis and multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, the strain may also help treat eating disorders, lack of appetite, and nausea and vomiting caused by illnesses, medications or treatments such as chemotherapy. Lastly, the deep sleep that almost always awaits at the end of a session may prove very attractive to insomniacs and those suffering fatigue. Bear in mind that higher doses of Gorilla Glue #4 do not equate to more effective medicinal benefits. On the contrary, having too much of its excessive THC load may cause dizziness, anxiety or paranoia. To prevent these repercussions, and to make cottonmouth and dry eyes less severe, start with a low dose and let it settle before taking another.