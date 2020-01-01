About this product

Popularly known as Sour D, the strain serves as a staple for stoners on the go. It gives an uplifting and energizing kick making it perfect for wake-and-bake. Often used for recreational purposes, the Sativa dominant ganja promotes quality cerebral high. Believed to be a blend of Super Skunk and Chemdawg 91, Sour Diesel thrives well in any setup. It flowers faster than traditional diesel plants because of its Indica component. Novice growers can culture its Homegrown Cannabis feminized seeds without fuzz. Offering a distinct flavor, the weed provides a sweet treat. Users can recognize a strong citrus tang the moment the herb is lit. Easy on the palate and quite light to smoke, each puff offers pleasure. A perfect mix of cerebral and body high leads smokers to euphoria. GROWING SOUR DIESEL FEMINIZED Being a Sativa-dominant strain, the plant grows tall and lanky. Its thin leaves resemble a Christmas tree that is heavily frosted with snow. Because of its thick trichrome, its quite challenging to break the bud without a grinder. It blooms into a beautiful flora that is irresistibly tempting to smoke. Ideally grown indoors, the pot thrives well if given ample attention. It reaches up to 5 feet when cultured in a controlled setup and will need support to carry its huge colas. After 10 weeks for flowering, the beauty produces a maximum of 500 grams per square meter. Using hydroponic medium and SOG setup, it can show its full potential during harvest. Standing tall when grown outdoors, the giant loves the warm Mediterranean climate. It reaches up to 6 to 7 feet with a yield of up to 700 grams of delicious buds plant. Planting it in an open space requires a little monitoring as it is susceptible to mold and mildew. In the cold north, harvest rolls around the end of October to early November. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Coming from a mixed heritage, Sour Diesel offers a distinct smell. It comes with a pungent aroma influenced by the presence of the Skunk in its genetics. The stinky diesel gives off a strong spicy, herbal kick. Once the smoke starts to diminish, it leaves a pinch of sour citrus lemon kick. Tasting as heavenly as it smells, it offers a specific taste that seasoned smokers prefer. Such a classic, it hits the tough with an oomph of sourness with an earthy tone. Upon exhale, a subtle diesel tang is evident. A toke of this herb may start off strong, but, once the sapidity dampens, it leaves a soothing aftertaste. EFFECTS Offering the goodness of both Indica and Sativa, Sour Diesel shares a stable high. Popular among recreational users, it is perfect to smoke in the morning or on a fun night out. The happy high it offers comes with an energy boost that promotes activity for many hours. Ideal to use when in need of a flood of creative juices, Sour Diesel bolsters one's productivity. Being an all-organic upper, it stimulates brain activity and enhances creativity. Additionally, the weed's Indica promotes calmness and tones down the strong Sativa punch. Great for a pre-work smoke out, the ganja gives users a good head start. With minimal side effects if consumed in moderation, the pot is quite easy to handle. Tokers can avoid the drying of eyes and mouth by consuming enough fluids. An OTC eye lubricant can also ease the irritation caused by the bloodshot peepers. Aside from the physical discomfort, some also experience getting dizzy, paranoia, or anxiety. Though rare, beginners and THC intolerant users are most susceptible to such offshoots. To avoid them, it is important to wait before diving for another hit. Smoking the grass one hit at a time and in long intervals are the key to a pleasurable pot session. MEDICAL Known as one of the strains with fairly high CBD content, Sour Diesel excels in the medical field. An all-natural aid in easing ailments, Sour Diesel is a powerful strain. Its benefits range from mental health to chronic pain. Patients who go through chemo seek comfort from the weed as well. What's more, its benefits come with zero or minimal side effects. Given to patients the depressed, stressed, and anxious, the joint helps them get through the day. It gives them the freedom to stay active and worry-free while also promoting calm. Patients with ADD also see improvements in focus and productivity after a few puffs. Helping patients suffering from chronic pain, the herb is a dispensary bestseller. Brimming with anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, it can appease arthritis, PMS, and migraines. Even better, those weighed down by such conditions get to enjoy an active lifestyle again. People with eating disorders and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy use the ganja. The mentioned treatment causes nausea and vomiting which hinders healthy eating. With the herb's serious munchies effect, those who lacked appetite suddenly become ravenous. It significantly helps them recover and gain weight with an organic booster. FEMINIZED SOUR DIESEL SEEDS Tagged as the Top Cash Crop by cannabis enthusiasts, Sour Diesel is one of the very few legendary strains. Easy to grow with a high yield, growing it is an adventure. Start a cannabis journey with Homegrown Cannabis feminized seeds and enjoy a bountiful harvest