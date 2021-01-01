About this product

“When I first saw this strain of cannabis in California's medical cannabis market, it was called Green Crack. I liked it because it packed a real punch - the kind of potency we needed back when the Feds were still raiding dispensaries. But I hated the name; it was going in the opposite direction of destigmatizing the plant. So we renamed it Dream Queen, and the name stuck.” - Steve DeAngelo Steve's Dream Queen is a dream come true for people who struggle to function without a morning coffee. The strain was created by inbreeding Skunk #1, a crowd favorite on a global scale and the perennial muse of breeders everywhere. Adding zing to your day with an incredibly smooth smoke, these dense nugs have an earthy, tropical fragrance and THC levels topping out around 25%. The strain provides a jolt of energy and a satisfying mood boost, making it an excellent choice for wake and bake. Soon afterwards, users will notice improved focus and creativity, which may help them blast through their to-do list, especially tasks that require novel ideas and ingenuity. Subtle psychedelic effects are likely to manifest as well, in the form of slight visual distortions and time dilation. Because Steve's Dream Queen has a CBD concentration ranging between 3.5 and 7%, it's also said to provide a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Its energizing influence may free people from fatigue, while its uplifting effect could be useful to patients struggling from stress, anxiety and depression. It's even been used to soothe minor aches and pains. Steve's Dream Queen is a relatively easy strain to grow and an excellent choice for intermediate-level growers. As long as conditions are favorable, the plant can flourish almost anywhere, both in controlled and outdoor environments. These feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. are perfect for cultivating for consumption — they have minimal-to-zero likelihood of producing males or hermies, and provide pleasing yields. That means there are no more gender guessing games or accidental pollination threats, and you still get to collect a decent harvest. Now that's a dream come true! Growing Steve's Dream Queen Feminized Seeds Unlike many Sativa-leaning plants, Steve's Dream Queen only grows to between 3 and 4 feet tall. It produces small, dense buds tightly clustered together in a typical Indica fashion, and its flowers are covered in striking, rust-colored pistils and milky-white trichomes. The buds have a sticky texture and a glistening, vibrant appearance that helps them stand out against the pale green leaves. Cultivators can opt for soil or soilless and can plant the seeds indoors, outdoors or in a greenhouse. The plant prospers beautifully under a Mediterranean climate or similar. Essentially, it needs a dry to semi-humid home with lots of warm sun. Provide it with the basics, and it'll return the favor with around 14 to 18 ounces per plant, which you can start harvesting early to mid-October. Steve's Dream Queen can also be grown indoors, and most growers prefer this route since it ensures all critical factors can be controlled. During the vegetative phase, the RH level should be between 45 and 55% and the daytime temperature should be around 69 to 77°F. Then, adjust to 35 to 45% and 68 to 75°F respectively once the 12/12 cycle begins. The night temperature for both stages must be 7 to 9° cooler. Besides using an air-conditioner, an air-cooled grow lamp can also help maintain the temperature in the grow room. It removes up to 50% of the heat coming from the lighting system, preventing heat-related concerns and hot spots from forming. Maintaining comfortable conditions is also made a lot easier with Light Emitting Diodes (LED) and T5 fluorescent lights. The grow lamps are known for their low heat generation and energy consumption, as well as high luminous efficiency. For maximum budding indoors, a grow technique like the Sea of Green helps immensely, too. The SOG method requires triggering the flowering phase once the plants reach 10 to 12 inches tall. It results in smaller plants, earlier harvest and bigger yields. This approach makes full use of small spaces, with every square foot catering to one or two plants. With the right technique and optimal grow conditions, you can achieve 1.31 to 1.64 ounces per square foot after 7 to 9 weeks of flowering. Fragrance and Flavor If cured properly, the flowers have a bright tropical scent with strong notes of citrus and mellow undertones of earthiness. The vapor is smooth, sharing a lemon-like tang on the palate and putting plenty of zing in your smoke-outs. Effects Steve's Dream Queen welcomes tokers with a subtle throbbing sensation in the temples. A slight increase in the intensity of thought processes ensues, leading to a free flowing of ideas which makes mundane chores seems more interesting. Dream Queen's cerebral high hits with a focus-boosting burst of creative energy - ideal for putting a massive dent in overdue tasks. While you'll find artistic activities especially exciting, you won't mind working on monotonous or analytical tasks either. The subtle psychedelic effects will keep you entertained as you plow through the day's agenda. An odd sense of time dilation may be noticed, as well the common dry eyes and cottonmouth. Some users may experience lightheadedness, paranoia and/or heightened anxiety if the bud is consumed in excessive dosages. Steve's Dream Queen Feminized Seeds Ideal for wake and bake, a hit of Steve's Dream Queen is the perfect way to start a busy day. It provides a boost in creative energy that potentially relieves common health concerns – such as stress, chronic pain and fatigue. Not only a worthy toke, Steve's Dream Queen also deserves a spot in any home garden. This rare strain is moderately easy to grow and can prosper indoors and out. With these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. you could achieve around 1.31 to 1.63 ounces per square foot indoors, or up to 18 ounces per outdoor-grown plant. The seeds have a minimal-to-zero chance of producing males or hermies, so you no longer have to worry about accidental pollination threats either.