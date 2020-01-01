About this product

Strawberry Kush certainly has a winning lineage, having descended from Strawberry Cough and OG Kush. For years, users have hailed this hybrid as one of the best strains on the market thanks to its scent, flavor and potent effects. This Indica-dominant herb is available in feminized seed form from Homegrown Cannabis Co. Not only is it easy to grow, it also produces a hefty yield and thrives indoors and out. Hailed as an awesome strain for beginners, it provides a strong body stone and a soaring mental high that's loved by both recreational and medical users. GROWING STRAWBERRY KUSH FROM FEMINIZED SEEDS Strawberry Kush is a joy for growers of all ages, and using feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. ensures no effort is wasted. These little babies are simple to cultivate and grow into high yielders, leaving you with plenty to smoke yourself and loads left over to share with family and friends. The plant gets quite bushy, so you'll need to trim and prune it to allow proper ventilation for the lower leafage. Other than that, and some basic TLC, it will not require much care. In a controlled environment, aeroponics and hydroponics are both excellent choices of medium. Soil also works just fine. For best results, use a Sea of Green (SOG) setup – as the days and nights pass by, the plant will become covered with massive resin layers. After flowering for 8 to 9 weeks, it will reward its owner with up to 1.8 ounces of gluey buds per square foot. Outdoors, Strawberry Kush loves a sunny climate similar to the Mediterranean, but it can also prosper in the northern hemisphere. Just make sure you harvest no later than the end of October, and if all goes well, you could get 21 ounces per plant. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR True to its name, Strawberry Kush bears the essence of its namesake fruit along with some delicious herbal notes and a twist of kushy musk. A true feast for the senses, it's no wonder cannabis connoisseurs from all around the world love it. EFFECTS Perfect for a post-work smoke out, Strawberry Kush is the very definition of mind and body synergy. After the first puff, its cerebral effects kick in right away. It gives a euphoric high that stimulates mental faculties without causing drowsiness. Images appear more colorful and intense, but the experience is unlikely to become overwhelming. Uplifting and happy thoughts will abound, thanks to the influence of its parent, Strawberry Cough. You may become a chatterbox, or fall into uncontrollable fits of giggling. It's the sort of strain that can instantly turn a wallflower into a party animal. There are physical effects, too. It eases the body and ushers away tension, leaving muscles and limbs feeling soothed but not heavy. Mobility is still very much possible as long as the dose is kept within recommended limits. Strawberry Kush has amassed loyal enthusiasts due to its harmonious combination of effects. Its pacifying nature helps tone down the psychoactive kick, meaning that even novices can try it in moderation. Since it does not usually cause couch-lock, you're free to channel all the hyped-up Sativa punch towards creative activities. Some dispensaries offer a Sativa-heavy version of this strain. More for daytime use, that variant is a perfect wake-and-bake dope that's also said to have aphrodisiac qualities. There are some potentially negative side effects. Bloodshot eyes and dry mouth are quite common, and can normally be avoided by drinking plenty of water. This herb should not be used by people with poor THC tolerance, since it may cause headaches, anxiety and paranoia. Should any of those persist, make sure you switch to a lighter strain. MEDICAL Strawberry Kush is said to be an excellent alternative medicine for dealing with a number of mental and physical conditions. For years, it has been used to help people get on with living life to the fullest. Fast-acting and effective, it helps erase negativity and replaces it with positive, happy thoughts. Symptoms of general anxiety disorders may decrease, and the hyperactive tendencies of patients with ADHD may be calmed. Insomniacs have sought help from Strawberry Kush too, but it must be smoked few hours before their intended bedtime since the soporific effect does not kick in straight away. Apart from dealing with mental concerns, the strain is also said to be awesome in managing pain. It may soothe ailments such as muscle spasms, migraines and eye pressure. People with eating disorders may also find relief in this weed, since it increases the appetite and makes resisting food pretty much impossible. FEMINIZED STRAWBERRY KUSH SEEDS Strawberry Kush feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. are a great option for those who want a no fuss growing experience. Gardeners of all skill levels can enjoy a hefty yield with very little effort, and the plants can be grown indoors or outside.