Taskenti is a classic landrace variety whose roots can be traced back to the breathtaking terrain of Uzbekistan. A twist of Northern Lights was added to the mix to make it compatible with modern cultivation methods, and the result is nothing short of spectacular: it's a hardy, nearly pure Indica with generous bud production that provides an easy and rewarding grow journey. Taskenti's buds burn evenly, producing a smooth, thick smoke that might leave you with a bit of a cough if it's taken in long drags. It's invigorating from the outset with fresh notes of mint and lemon that deliver a mellow and cerebral high. The warm and fuzzy feeling arrives quickly, uplifting the mood and crushing stress and depression in an instant. A few minutes later, a relaxing body stone follows. Not the type to sedate instantly when consumed in low doses, it allows an hour or two of pain-free calm before setting sail to dreamland. Taskenti is pretty difficult to get hold of from dispensaries, but fortunately there's a light at the end of the tunnel since Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers these feminized seeds for commercial and personal cultivation. These tiny beans grow into robust females that can withstand many typical newbie mistakes. Most importantly, it's a very generous plant that shares a humongous yield with hardly any effort required from its owner. Growing Taskenti Feminized Seeds Taskenti is the epitome of a classic Indica beauty. It's a short to medium-sized plant, which makes stealth growing simple whether indoors or out. Thanks to its landrace genetics, its stem and branches are thick and sturdy, so it doesn't require any support. It's also resistant to pests, and it finishes its vegetative growth in as few as 30 days. As Taskenti grows, it exhibits heavy branching and a thick foliage of broad, deep green leaves. When the flowering period arrives, you'll start to notice the big, fat, pendulous buds that earned it the nickname 'The Bulldog'. Even more impressive are the resinous trichomes that cover its dense nugs and sugar leaves. Abundant and oversized, these frosty glands are ideal for resin extraction. This easy-to-cultivate plant favors soil over other mediums but also grows well in hydroponics. Growers working indoors can employ a Sea of Green setup and trim inessential fan leaves to further boost the bud production. After flowering for 7 to 9 weeks, 1.15 to 1.47 ounces of enormous buds for every square foot can easily be achieved. Taskenti is known to prosper in the foothills of the mountains in southern Spain where it can get a bit balmy around July. It also flourishes in the pleasant weather of California, Australia, the Mediterranean and other meridional parts of Europe. In heavenly climes such as these, a single plant can yield 17.6 to 24.7 ounces of sticky buds. If you're growing in the northern hemisphere, be ready to harvest by Mid-October. Fragrance and Flavor With a thick yet refined smoke, Taskenti is best enjoyed in small drags to avoid coughing fits. Its hashy scent comes with a fresh citrus note and there are hints of mint and pine too. The flavor profile is similar to the aroma, but rather more intense. Its robust lemon zest excites the salivary glands on first contact, while a skunky taste lingers in the background. On exhale, there's a tinge of sweetness that makes for a truly mouthwatering experience. Effects Taskenti is about quality rather than intensity. Its 16% to 18% THC load is considered modest compared to the 'super potent' strains that are currently in vogue. Still, it delivers a rush of euphoria that instantly puts the mind into a state of extreme happiness. The uplifting feeling eclipses any gloomy thoughts and emotions, inducing a contemplative, nostalgia-inducing kind of high that makes unwinding extra special. A relaxing physical sensation creeps in a couple of minutes afterwards. If the strain is taken low and slow, it intensifies into a body-melting high that lasts for an hour or two. Otherwise, it amplifies into a sleepy stone that's likely to make you nod off almost straight away. Regardless of whether you take the shortcut or the scenic route, a deep slumber almost certainly awaits at the end of the session. For this reason, Taskenti is best taken either at night or when there is plenty of time to spare. Fortunately, Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers feminized seeds that can be cultivated indoors or out. These beans mature into robust ladies that can withstand many common beginner blunders. Above all, each plant produces a bountiful yield without requiring back-breaking efforts.