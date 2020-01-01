About this product

BUY 1 GET 1 FREE! Seemingly sent from cannabis confectionery heaven, Wedding Cake is a mouthwatering strain that contains all the best traits of its predecessors. It’s an offspring of the legendary GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie, both of which contributed whopping levels of THC, making their young offspring just as potent. Wedding Cake first indulges the tastebuds with its remarkably sweet and earthy flavor. Then, it supplies a powerful high that uplifts the mood and crushes stress. Within a few minutes, the buzz extends to the body, leading to a really satisfying state of relaxation and moderate sedation. Initially only available in cuttings, Homegrown Cannabis Co. now offers Wedding Cake in feminized seed form. The plant boasts extremely resinous, dark green flowers that can turn to a majestic purple color. It produces medium-to-large yields and flourishes in both controlled and open-air settings. GROWING As expected of an Indica-dominant cannabis, Wedding Cake resembles a pine tree with a lush foliage of dark, broad, emerald leaves. Its most alluring features, though, are its huge colas that appear to have been bleached white during late flowering. There are heaps of cone-shaped buds, all coated with thick, aromatic resin. The plant's heavy trichome production makes it ideal for creating extracts. By using feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. you can make the most out of the endeavor, since each bean will grow into a fruitful mother. Just be on the lookout for any signs of deficiency because the strain is known to crave liberal calcium and magnesium feedings. In a controlled setting, Wedding Cake likes a comfortable temperature that plays around 70°F. It’s best grown in a Sea of Green (SOG) setup in either soil or hydroponics. This arrangement maximizes small spaces while also boosting yield potential. Pruning the lower leafage encourages proper airflow and prevents pathogen growth. After 8 to 10 weeks of flowering, the plant can produce up to 1.96 ounces of tightly packed flowers for every square foot. If growing outdoors, it can tolerate temperature fluctuations but it thrives best in a warm and dry environment, similar to a Mediterranean climate. In the northern hemisphere, each Wedding Cake plant can yield around 28 ounces of dense buds. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Wedding Cake’s bouquet is a combination of GSC's sweet earthiness and Cherry Pie's fruity tang, along with a slight hint of vanilla. It’s like smelling and savoring a whole wheat oatmeal cookie topped with mixed berry ice cream. Even better, the bud coats the tongue and leaves a subtle taste on the lips that lingers for ages afterwards. EFFECTS As the tastebuds delight in the smorgasbord of flavors, a cerebral buzz begins to take hold of the mind. After a short while, the mental stimulation can become rather intense, and so going low and slow with the dosage is highly recommended. The strain's body high sets in after 30 minutes to an hour. It starts with a warm and relaxing heaviness that spreads through the back of the head, down the spine, and into every limb. As the minutes pass by, the feeling intensifies towards complete couch-lock. Even amid the stillness, the cerebral stimulation persists, and you’ll experience a heightened appreciation of colors, images and music. This merging of psychoactive and physical effects is a great accompaniment to creative pursuits. It also induces giggle fits and extreme hunger, so it makes sense to enjoy this strain in group sessions so that laughter and snacks can be shared. Because it does not lead to a complete knockout straight away, the satisfaction and amusement can last for hours before sleepiness finally manifests. Although its taste and effects can be very enjoyable, overindulging on Wedding Cake must be avoided. High doses of THC can cause anxiety, headache or dizziness instead of providing relief. Other discomforts such as dry eyes and cottonmouth are also quite common, although these tend only to be mild annoyances. MEDICAL Wedding Cake is said to possess anxiolytic qualities that may ease mild to moderate levels of anxiety, stress and depression, allowing the mind to focus on positive thoughts instead. Its calming waves may momentarily soothe chronic aches and pains, and it has been used to treat conditions such as fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, migraines and arthritis. It’s also a potent appetite stimulant that induces hunger while also halting nausea and vomiting. These effects can make eating enjoyable again, resulting in weight gain and possible improvement of health if used continuously. It may hinder conditions such as anorexia and bulimia, as well as countering the side effects of chemotherapy. Finally, while Wedding Cake does not deliver an immediate finishing blow, it does provide sedation eventually. It may therefore be effective in fighting off insomnia and other sleep-related concerns. FEMINIZED WEDDING CAKE SEEDS Wedding Cake, also called Pink Cookies, combines a dynamic taste with a long list of head-to-toe effects that may be beneficial for both leisure and medicinal use. It can help free the mind of troubles while restraining the body in a relaxing, pain-free couchlock, giving a restful experience that eventually leads to deep slumber. Rather than reaching for intoxicating substances to achieve a cerebral flight or sleeping pills to enjoy a good sleep, why not put this natural alternative into service? Even better, you can grow your own supply from Homegrown Cannabis Co.’s feminized seeds – because a moment of tranquility should never be a luxury.