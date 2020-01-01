About this product

Known for its over-the-top resin production, White Widow is a cannabis connoisseur favorite. It remains to be one of the most famous strains in the world three decades since its introduction. Winning awards along the way, the weed clearly has something much newer strains don't. By crossing the original White Widow with an undisclosed Ruderalis strain, its autoflowering variant was born. This fast-growing version has the same pungent spicy smell and sweet earthy flavor. Its predecessor's relaxing and uplifting high was also retained. The auto is basically a shorter and quick-maturing form of its older kin. As such, growers can still expect a resilient hardy that produces big yields. With auto seeds from Homegrown Cannabis, even novice growers can reap great results. Looking for an apt setting will also not be a problem as it thrives in most environments. Simply put, the autoflowering White Widow is a dream strain for many growers. The resin production of White Widow is the stuff of legend. With a THC level thats within the 19% to 25% range, this kicker is the real deal. Its immense potency gives it plenty of recreational and medical benefits. A favorite in the 420 communities, it can give a head to toe experience that won't overwhelm. GROWING WHITE WIDOW AUTOFLOWER Growing White Widow Homegrown Cannabis auto seeds comes with enormous advantages. These babies arent photosensitive, which means they don't depend on light cycles to bloom. For cultivators, that means a much simpler light management. Additionally, the beauties also only take 10 to 11 weeks to go from seedlings to harvest-ready. Even with such rapid growth, the turnout is never compromised. Growers get to have a shorter wait time, enjoy multiple harvests, and reap a reasonably large yield. White Widow auto can grow in almost any setting. However, it thrives best in a controlled environment such as a grow room or a greenhouse. Go for a soil or hydroponics medium together with an SOG setup to help the plant flourish. Watch it prosper from seedling to maturity in less than three months. Then, come harvest-time, be ready to dry and cure about 300 to 450 grams of gluey buds per square meter. In an outdoor setting, the herb will love a spot with direct access to sunlight. If grown in a Mediterranean-like climate, expect a thank you message to the tune of 70 to 80 grams per plant. The hardy also does well in areas with cooler climates. In fact, raisers in the northern hemisphere can start sowing as soon as the last frost ends. By early May, they can already get their first harvest and continue to sow and reap until the end of October. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Loved by seasoned smokers, Black Widow's pungent earthy aroma is not for the faint of heart. It has a strong scent with some fruity and spicy notes that can quickly fill a large room. When blazed up, the strain has an earthy flavor blended with some sugary sweet undertones. Users with a keen sense of taste may also detect hints of fruity spice after exhale. EFFECTS With a THC level that can reach up to 25%, White Widow is one of the most powerful strains in the world. It gives a strong mental buzz that leaves users feeling energized and happy. There's also a strong desire to chat and get creative. The euphoric high is soaring, but not overbearing or psychedelic. What's so good about this ganja is its ability to gift all those while also relaxing the body. Not one to couch-lock, users stay mobile even while both its Sativa and Indica impact are in effect. Nonetheless, the kicker is best smoked after work as the few hours of high will ultimately end with a deep slumber. MEDICAL White Widow's desirable effects make it such a hit in the medical cannabis community. Its foremost use is to ease the symptoms of psychological concerns. With its happy kick, users with depression, stress, and PTSD get to smoke away their worries. In addition to relieving mental stressors, the strain can also manage pain. It is a trusty ally to patients dealing with the chronic agony caused by ailments such as migraines, PMS, and muscle spasms. Additionally, its munchies offshoot temporarily ends appetite loss. Whereas its sedating effect aids the sleepless and the restless. With these benefits come a few side effects. The most common adverse reaction White Widow smokers experience is the cotton mouth. The drying of the eyes comes in close second. Drinking plenty of fluids avoids and resolves these problems. Its extreme potency may also cause novice or THC intolerant users to get dizzy. Although extremely rare, they may even encounter increased paranoia or anxiety. AUTOFLOWERING WHITE WIDOW SEEDS A legend among thousands of strains, White Widow is nearly a perfect marijuana. With a strong aroma, addictive flavor, and powerful effects, this weed is a must-try. Growers must also get their hands on its autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis. A speedy-growing plant that rewards big yields, there's no good enough reason to not try it.