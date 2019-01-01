 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Frost Boss Seeds 10 Pack

Frost Boss Seeds 10 Pack

by Homegrown Natural Wonders

Write a review
Homegrown Natural Wonders Cannabis Seeds Frost Boss Seeds 10 Pack

About this product

Frost Boss Regular Cannabis Seeds by Homegrown Natural Wonders Seeds: This Indica / Sativa strain produces a Medium Medium yield. This Regular seed grows well in Indoors, Outdoors conditions. Additionally it can be expected to grow into a Medium plant reaching Medium. This strain has Mob Boss x Timewreck Genetics. The CBD content of the strain is Unknown. This cross worked out so well that Homegrown Natural Wonders trouble deciding which phenotypes to keep and develop because every one of them looked fantastic. The bulky, frosty buds from the MOB BOSS heritage come through for sure along with plenty of terpene character to add to the speedier growth of TIMEWRECK. This strain has a strongly relaxing effect that won't necessarily put you to sleep. It's tasty and somehow simultaneously strong and mellow, but without sapping your energy. Type: Indica/Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 55 to 63 days Yield: Medium Height: Medium Genetics: Mob Boss x Timewreck Taste/Flavour: Earthy, Lemon, Sweet Effect: Powerful, Relaxing

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Homegrown Natural Wonders Logo
If you have seen one of the Homegrown Natural Wonders crew then you have probably seen them in an awesome tie dye shirt. Now you can be part of the crew by purchasing a quality Homegrown Natural Wonders shirt today! Guaranteed to turn heads!