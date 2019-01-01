 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. CBD-Infused Coconut Oil

CBD-Infused Coconut Oil

by Honest Paws

Write a review
Honest Paws Pets Pet Treats CBD-Infused Coconut Oil

$27.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

We know that EVERY dog owner would love to minimize unnecessary visits to the vet AND the huge vet bills that come with them! With this amazing product, your canine friend is going to enjoy the health benefits from our 100% Pure, Full-Spectrum CBD Oil with Rich Human-Grade Organic Coconut Oil extracted from premium, mature coconuts. Countless studies have shown that coconut oil is an effective treatment for dogs suffering from inflammation, allergies, aging brain function, poor immune systems, unhealthy skin/coat, and parasites. COMBINED WITH OUR PROPRIETARY CBD OIL, THIS WILL HELP YOUR FURRY FRIEND WITH: Skin Allergies Diabetes or Obesity Joint Problems & Arthritis Improved Immune System Better Cognitive Brain Function Digestive Issues and Parasites Respiratory Difficulties Cracked Paws Simply mix into your dog’s food. Also a great topical treatment for dogs with skin and paw issues.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honest Paws Logo
Honest Paws offers quality, full-spectrum CBD products for pets including our award-winning dog treats in multiple formulas, tinctures and coconut oil. We pride ourselves in offering effective ways to treat our pets...who we consider family.