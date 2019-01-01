About this product

Our Pain Relief CBD Dog Treats are perfect for defeated dogs dealing with pain and discomfort. Made with 100% Pure Full Spectrum CBD Oil ﻿& ﻿Fresh Turmeric, our treats contain only the best, all-natural ingredients. Transform into "SuperMom" or "SuperDad" and help relieve your poor pup's pain by always having a bag of these delicious treats handy! GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM / TRYING TO PREVENT: ﻿Pain & Inflammation Joint & Muscle Pain Mobility Issues Stiff / Sore Muscles Recovering from Surgery Digestive & Nausea Issues Disease Prevention Recovering from Extensive Exercise