About this product

Seeing a pet struggling with patches of dry skin or an itchy rash can be heartbreaking. What’s worse is seeing constantly scratching and rubbing against things to try and get some relief. The good news is that with Honest Paws Pet Balm + CBD, you can give your pet relief from itchy rashes and minor cuts within one hour. It’s also perfect for protecting their paws and snout. And with a deliciously citrus fragrance, your pet will smell fresher too.