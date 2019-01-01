About this product

Our Restore CBD Dog Treats rich in Omega 6 and fatty acids are perfect for your irritated dog's dry, itchy skin. Made with 100% Pure Full Spectrum CBD Oil & Luscious Coconut Oil, our treats contain only the best, all-natural ingredients. Get that professionally-groomed look without the Hollywood price tag and show off your dog's vibrant, fluffy coat by always having a bag of these delicious treats handy! GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM / TRYING TO PREVENT: Irritated, Dry, Itchy Skin Cracked Paw Pads Dull Coats Reducing Shedding / Dandruff Allergies