About this product

-Unique, low-tone safe chirper (double safety stitched in) -Hemp is naturally anti-bacterial, anti-microbial (no chemical treatments) -Non-toxic, lead-free, eco-friendly coloring -Washable -Ingredients: 100% natural, sustainable HEMP canvas, 100% eco-felt wool, squeaker -No-Destroy Guarantee The Eco Quacker is a huge hit with dogs and dog owners. It’s a durable, hemp canvas duck, stuffed with organic wool, with a chirping noisemaker double-stitched inside a heavy pouch in the tail of the duck. It makes sounds when the run with it, pick it up and shake it. It's not just for hunting dogs!