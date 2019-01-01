About this product

-Hemp oil infused -Safe for even the most sensitive skin -Good hygiene keeps your dog happier and healthier -100% Satisfaction Guaranteed Ingredients: Saponified organic coconut, olive and jojoba oils, organic lavender oil, organic aloe vera, rosemary extract and natural hemp oil Finally, a natural, pure, gentle, vegan shampoo/soap product for dogs. Honest Clean Organic Dog Shampoo is made without artificial foaming agents, synthetic preservatives, dyes or perfumes. It’s safe, non-toxic and hypo-allergenic. 12oz.