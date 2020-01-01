About this product

The Path Hand Pipe was designed for the ultimate smoking experience. The winding smoke path cools and filters the smoke as it passes through the pipe, giving you an ultra smooth draw every time. The sliding cover lets you pack the bowl, and bring it securely on-the-go. When closed, the cover fully seals the bowl and smoke chamber, containing all odors within the pipe. Made from aircraft grade aluminum with a tough and durable anodized finish. This durable smoking pipe will last forever, and includes a lifetime warranty to back that promise. No more broken glass. With it's sleek and compact design, the pipe fits comfortably in your pocket, and is easy to take with you wherever your path may lead.