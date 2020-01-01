 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Bubblegum Cartridge 0.5g

by Honey Bee Buzzed

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bubble Gum is a classic sativa-dominant hybrid marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

About this brand

Honey Bee Buzzed Logo
We do not sell products via our website. Contact us to find a dispensary in your area. Qualified patients can have products delivered directly to them in California through the online site Sava, the premier marketplace for handcrafted cannabis goods. We Applaud and Support We support the Xerces Society, a global nonprofit organization that protects wildlife through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitat. For over 40 years, the Xerces Society has served at the forefront of invertebrate protection worldwide, harnessing the knowledge of scientists and the enthusiasm of citizens to implement conversation programs. We are proud members of Humboldt Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, building bridges for a sustainable future. Lost Coast Botanicals operates as a not-for-profit cooperative registered with the State of California that provides high CBD medicine sourced from its grower-members that follow sustainable, environmentally-sound growing practices.