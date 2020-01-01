We do not sell products via our website. Contact us to find a dispensary in your area. Qualified patients can have products delivered directly to them in California through the online site Sava, the premier marketplace for handcrafted cannabis goods. We Applaud and Support We support the Xerces Society, a global nonprofit organization that protects wildlife through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitat. For over 40 years, the Xerces Society has served at the forefront of invertebrate protection worldwide, harnessing the knowledge of scientists and the enthusiasm of citizens to implement conversation programs. We are proud members of Humboldt Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, building bridges for a sustainable future. Lost Coast Botanicals operates as a not-for-profit cooperative registered with the State of California that provides high CBD medicine sourced from its grower-members that follow sustainable, environmentally-sound growing practices.