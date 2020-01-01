Cartridge Bands
by Honey OilWrite a review
$0.49MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Many vape cartridges don't come labeled and it's all too often we hear about people hitting a sativa when they wanted to hit an indica. Use these silicone bands to wrap around your cartridge so you know what kind of oil you're smoking on. Eliminate the guess work by labeling your tanks with our bands, and get the added bonus of protecting your glass from shattering when you drop your pen. The band acts like a rubber bumper that hits before the glass does. Get a bunch to use on all your tanks! Available in Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, and Raw Distillate variations
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.