CBD Isolate 99% Pure
by Honey OilWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
99% pure CBD Isolate, grown and extracted by state licensed hemp farmers in Colorado. This CBD crystalline is so pure that it can be dabbed just like any other concentrate. It won't leave any residue behind, and provides a clean and smooth hit that's free of THC and any psychoactive effects. Great for pain reduction and to aid with sleeping, this isolate can be ingested as well. Many customers like to sprinkle it in their coffee or tea in the morning, and others enjoy blending it right into their smoothies! It's a very versatile form of CBD that allows you to consume in whatever way is comfortable to you. Each gram contains at least 990mg of CBD. Jars are available in 1g
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.