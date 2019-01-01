 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cherry Pie 1g Pre-roll

by Honey Oil

About this product

Honey Oil pre-rolled joints are stuffed with 1 gram of premium indoor flower and come in a variety of strains. Always testing above 20% THC, this specific strain comes in at 24.15%. This Cherry Pie strain is a real sativa that majorly boosts your creativity and energy levels. It's the same flower that can found in our pre-packaged 8ths. Each joint comes individually packed and sealed in a childproof tube. Each king size Raw® paper is tightly packed and rolled to burn perfectly smooth every time. We only use premium indoor smalls. No shake! 100% Pesticide free.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products. To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it. Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.