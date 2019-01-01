Cherry Pie 1g Pre-roll
About this product
Honey Oil pre-rolled joints are stuffed with 1 gram of premium indoor flower and come in a variety of strains. Always testing above 20% THC, this specific strain comes in at 24.15%. This Cherry Pie strain is a real sativa that majorly boosts your creativity and energy levels. It's the same flower that can found in our pre-packaged 8ths. Each joint comes individually packed and sealed in a childproof tube. Each king size Raw® paper is tightly packed and rolled to burn perfectly smooth every time. We only use premium indoor smalls. No shake! 100% Pesticide free.
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.