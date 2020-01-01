Gelato CBD Vape Cartridge
by Honey OilWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Honey Oil CBD cartridges come in 7 different flavors and are available in 500mg and 1000mg sizes. Potency of CBD in the cartridge is formulated to be 50% pure. That means a 500mg cart will have 250 active milligrams of CBD, and a 1000mg cart will have 500 active milligrams. We blend all our terpenes and flavorings in house and create all our flavor profiles from scratch. Each cartridge provides a unique flavor due to the different terpenes that are blended in with the CBD oil. Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Natural Terpenes and/or Natural Fruit Flavorings, MCT Oil 3rd party lab tests for our CBD Isolate and our CBD cartridges can be found on our website. Cartridge Specs: Authentic CCELL cart, ceramic atomizer, 510 threading, 1.3 ohm resistance, silicone flavor band 3.7 volts max, 7 watts max
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.