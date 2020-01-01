Green Crack THC Disposable Vape
About this product
These half gram disposable vapes are your perfect pal for the weekend! Each one is ready to go right out of the box with no charging or setup needed. Just press the vape to your lips and inhale to activate the atomizer inside. You’ll get a hit just like an e-cig, but it will be full of wonderful Honey Oil goodness 😋
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.