Green Crack THC Vape Cartridge
About this product
Our Premium line of Honey Oil cartridges are what put us on the map. Filled with an extremely potent blend of THC distillate and natural & artificial flavors, these carts test out at 80% THC or higher every time. Guaranteed to get you baked, our carts are key when traveling!
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.