Honey Oil Drink Coasters
by Honey OilWrite a review
$3.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This is a full 10 pack of custom Honey Oil printed drink coasters. Just like the ones you find in your favorite bar, these coasters will absorb any liquid from your glass and keep your tables clean. They also work great as a dab rig mat for your smaller glass pieces. Stock up today and put them all over your house!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.