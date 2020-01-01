Honey Oil Mini Mod v2 Vape Battery
About this product
New and improved v2 Mini Mods are here! We updated our Mini Mods with variable voltage settings just like our pen style batteries but with a much more compact profile. They are super small at just under 2" tall and can fit in the 3rd pocket of your jeans, or tuck away neatly in your purse. Voltage settings: Low 2.7v, Medium 3.2v, High 3.7v Pre-heat mode: 2.0v for 10 seconds 500mah battery life on these lasts for multiple days with normal usage. There’s a built in micro USB port for charging on the go (cable is included). Available in matte black only. Also includes a Honey Oil quick-disconnect lanyard that you can hang around your neck. Perfect for concerts! Fits all 510 threaded cartridges up to 11.5mm in diameter, both 1000mg and 500mg size. No magnetic adaptor required, the cartridge screws right in and the body can be removed for full access to the 510 threads in case it gets stuck. **CARTRIDGE IN PICTURES NOT INCLUDED** Pairs perfectly with our Honey Oil CBD Cartridges Save $11 when you buy a Mini Mod Kit with a 500mg CBD cart!
