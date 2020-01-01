Mini Mod v2 Combo Kit
$49.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This kit includes one 500mg or 1000mg CBD cartridge paired with our awesome new Mini Mod and Lanyard! This is a perfect little setup for those who need a lot of battery power in a small package. These Mini Mods are starting to take over the market and are well worth the couple extra bucks compared to our pen style batteries. They have 3 variable voltage settings, a pre-heat mode, built in micro USB charge port, and a removable outer shield for full access to your cartridge. Battery is proven to last for days with regular use. Select from 7 different flavors of CBD oil with this kit. We have 3 terpene based flavors and 4 natural fruit flavors for you to choose from. Each cartridge contains 250mg of active CBD that's derived from sun grown Colorado hemp plants. These cartridges are THC free and will not produce any psychoactive effects. Cartridge Specs: Authentic CCELL cart, ceramic atomizer, 510 threading, 1.3 ohm resistance, silicone flavor band 3.7 volts max, 7 watts max Mini Mod Specs: 500mah, 2" tall, micro USB charge port, variable voltage 2.7v low, 3.2v med, 3.7v high, Honey Oil printed quick-disconnect lanyard and 1 meter USB charge cable included, matte black finish with small Honey Oil logo
