OG Kush Broad Spectrum CBD Cartridge
by Honey OilWrite a review
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Beautiful broad spectrum CBD distillate mixed with cannabis derived terpenes are now available. These high quality cartridges use authentic CCELL hardware for thick, flavorful hits every time. They're guaranteed never to leak, if they do we will replace it! This oil is formulated to contain 50% CBD in the cart. It also contains other beneficial cannabinoids like CBC, CBN, CBG, and CBDv. There's no THC in this oil whatsoever. We offer both strains and fruit flavors. The cannabis flavored strains taste just like the real thing. And the fruit flavors vape more like an e-cigarette with very fruity tones and no terpenes at all.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
OG Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.