Purple Urkle THC Preroll
by Honey Oil
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Honey Oil pre-rolled joints are stuffed with 1 gram of premium indoor flower and come in a variety of strains. Each king size Raw® paper is tightly packed and rolled to burn perfectly smooth every time. Rolled with premium indoor nugs. No shake! 100% Pesticide free.
About this strain
Purple Urkle
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.