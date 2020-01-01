Small Silicone Dab Mat
Keep your area clean during heavy dab sessions with our honeycomb shaped, custom printed dab mat. These fiberglass woven mats are heat resistant up to 550 degrees and will wipe clean of sticky concentrates with a small bit of rubbing alcohol on a paper towel. They feature a hand drawn "Vape Bee" design, made by our friends over at Seedless, which has been screen-printed and permanently sealed into the silicone mat itself. Each honeycomb shaped mat measures 8 inches across and is guaranteed to last for years of heavy use!
