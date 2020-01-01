Strawberry THC Disposable Vape
About this product
These half gram disposable vapes are your perfect pal for the weekend! Each one is ready to go right out of the box with no charging or setup needed. Just press the vape to your lips and inhale to activate the atomizer inside. You’ll get a hit just like an e-cig, but it will be full of wonderful Honey Oil goodness 😋
