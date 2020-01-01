Vape Pen Battery
$19.99MSRP
About this product
Stainless steel battery built to fit Honey Oil pre-filled vape cartridges. 500+ puffs per charge with 3 variable power settings and a pre-heat mode to warm up those thick oils. 3 clicks: Low: 2.7 volts Med: 3.2 volts High: 3.7 volts 2 Clicks: Pre-heat: 2 volts Our batteries have a built in USB charger in the bottom so you can plug it in and charge it just like your phone. No need to unscrew the tank to charge anymore. And YES, you can vape it while it's charging. Micro USB cable included!
