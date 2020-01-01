Vape Pen Combo Kit
This kit includes everything you need to start vaping CBD. Choose between a 500mg or 1000mg CBD vape cartridge paired with our variable voltage vape pen battery. Our CBD vape carts come in 7 different flavors and contain 250mg of active CBD for 500mg carts and 500mg active CBD for the 1000mg carts. These are made with pure CBD Isolate and are guaranteed to be 100% THC free. This is the perfect setup for anyone who's looking to use CBD on a daily basis. Cartridge Specs: Stainless steel body, ceramic atomizer, 510 threading, 1.3 ohm resistance, silicone flavor band, 3.7 volts max, 7 watts max Battery Specs: Stainless steel body, micro USB charge port, 3 power levels, pre-heat, 380 mah, low profile button
