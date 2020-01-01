Lavender Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Winner of 2017 So Cal High Times Cannabis Cup – Best Topical - A more spreadable version of our balm, our body lotion works great on its own or in conjunction with the balm. Great for medicated massages, our 1:1 lotion contains equal parts THC & CBD for ultimate effectiveness. Ingredients: Water, Cannabis Oil Infused Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, CA Wildflower Honey, Cocoa Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coco-Glucoside, Shea Butter, Vitamin E, Peppermint Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender Oil, Xanthan Gum, Apricot Kernel Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid.
