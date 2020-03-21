SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Winner of 2015 High Times Jamaica World Cannabis Cup – Best Topical - Our 1:1 Topical Balm can be used for skin ailments, sore muscles, and joints, and it's also an amazing lip balm!! The convenient 10ml glass jar is small enough to keep in your pocket or purse. Ratio 1:1 CBD:THC - Ingredients: Locally Sourced Beeswax, Cannabis Infused Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Vitamin E, Peppermint, Lavender, and Eucalyptus.
on March 21st, 2020
I use this for my husband he is diabetic and doesn't want to smoke weed so we found this product that helps alot with his back pain and we also have an elderly neighbor who is 71 and i use this for her back and she loves it also