About this product
Winner of 2015 Nor Cal High Times Cannabis Cup – Best Topical - A more spreadable version of our balm, our body lotion works great on it's own or in conjunction with the balm. The 2 oz lotion pump is a great travel companion!! Ingredients: Water, Cannabis Oil Infused Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, CA Wildflower Honey, Cocoa Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coco-Glucoside, Shea Butter, Vitamin E, Peppermint Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender Oil, Xanthan Gum, Apricot Kernel Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.