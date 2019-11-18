Betsie
on November 18th, 2019
Soothing and when I use it with CBD tincture my serious arthritis pain in my hands is really relieved 😌
Winner of 2015 Nor Cal High Times Cannabis Cup – Best Topical - A more spreadable version of our balm, our body lotion works great on it's own or in conjunction with the balm. Great for medicated massages!! Ingredients: Water, Cannabis Oil Infused Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, CA Wildflower Honey, Cocoa Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coco-Glucoside, Shea Butter, Vitamin E, Peppermint Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender Oil, Xanthan Gum, Apricot Kernel Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid.
