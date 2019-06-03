 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Honey Pot - Eucalyptus Peppermint Vape Pen

by Honey Pot

About this product

Aromatherapy or Essential Oil therapy is a practice that promotes better emotional health and physical well-being. The use of essential oils can be traced back centuries. Combining the powers of organic essential oils and the highest quality cannabis oil creates beautiful aroma and flavor profiles with amazing results. Contains .30ml of Infused Cannabis Oil and approximately 250 mg of THC. Ingredients : Cannabis Oil, Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil, Organic Peppermint Essential Oil.

wajuda

my dispersary, mcec delivery, included this as a gift with one of my orders. i was pretty skeptical about this product, thinking euclyptus and peppermint didn't seem like a good fit for vaporizing medical marijuana; i mean what kind of terpenes are those?? but i'm happy to say i was so wrong! adding the essential oils, especially those two, now seems like a stoke of genius to me! i use those two oils to open up my sinuses and lungs when i have colds, flu or am just congested and it works the same way here. the surprising flavor sure cooled my throat and opened up my breathing; what better way to vape than that! the funny part is that i did not expect to get a buzz from it - don't know why i thought that, it IS marijuana after all - but i certainly did, and a good one that had me breathing deep and relaxing away pain. it was an enjoyable experience i plan to repeat. i do wish the disposable pen had contained a little more than it did, but it was great while it lasted and led to some pretty interesting conversations about the benefits and pleasures of essential oils and high quality medical cannabis.

SidRotten

This Peppermint - Eucalyptus Honey Pot Vape Pen is perfect for Wake and Baking! It opens up your air-passages and invigorates you, leaving you ready to take on the long day ahead. I was in love from the moment I hit it. The essential oils are at the forefront of the taste profile. If you have any issues with cannabis taste, then this will be right up-your-alley. It’s virtually undetectable. The high isn’t amazing. In fact, I didn’t really feel too much of a head-change. But that wasn’t really what I was looking for. Instead, I was awake, alert, and focused. The only downside is the 25mg chamber. I am used to buying full 1 gram cartridges, but these small “bean” sized ones seem to be taking over. Overall, this is one of the best disposable vape carts for people that want to explore cannabis-infused aroma-therapy.

About this brand

Natural ingredients and sweet relief Honey Pot is proud to offer great-tasting and easy ways to consume cannabis. Our goal is to provide remedies from natural resources to help patients get through their days in comfort and wellness. Honey Pot offers cannabis paired with other natural ingredients to maximize the benefits while eliciting a sweet and delectable flavor. Californians can stir a little sunshine into their life, with Honey Pot cannabis-infused wildflower honey. Process: Cannabis products by cannabis people, Honey Pot brings natural relief from our family to yours. For thousands of years, honey has been used medicinally for its anti-bacterial properties and high levels of antioxidants. Sourced from local California apiaries (honey farms), the bees collect their nectar from wildflowers. Combined with cannabis the two come together to create powerful and delicious cannabis honey. Products: Honey Pot not only offers our infused Honey Pot but we also craft cannabis-infused topicals and teas. Honey Pot's original THC infused honey is available in a 4 fl oz bottle. Honey Pot has created a CBD line of Honey Pot for patients in need of cannabis without any psychoactive effects. Honey Pot's topicals are made with natural ingredients to make your bare skin feel great while providing relieving cannabis. The Topical Balm is available in two ratios and two sizes and has won multiple best topical in the High Times Cannabis Cup. Other Cannabis Cup winners are the infused Body Lotion, a cannabis lotion containing lavender, wildflower honey, aloe vera, and a host of other beneficial essential oils. Honey Pot's mission is to provide widespread relief and are committed to creating products that meet the needs of everyone in the cannabis community. Networks: Honey Pot has been involved in multiple areas of the cannabis industry and is eager to continue collaborating with other cannabis enthusiasts. Honey Pot has won 14 Cannabis Cups and featured on Viceland’s Bong Appetit, Newsweek, Netflix's Disjointed, and many more. Honey Pot offers its cannabis-infused line of products for Adults over 21 in California.