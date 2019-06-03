wajuda
on June 3rd, 2019
my dispersary, mcec delivery, included this as a gift with one of my orders. i was pretty skeptical about this product, thinking euclyptus and peppermint didn't seem like a good fit for vaporizing medical marijuana; i mean what kind of terpenes are those?? but i'm happy to say i was so wrong! adding the essential oils, especially those two, now seems like a stoke of genius to me! i use those two oils to open up my sinuses and lungs when i have colds, flu or am just congested and it works the same way here. the surprising flavor sure cooled my throat and opened up my breathing; what better way to vape than that! the funny part is that i did not expect to get a buzz from it - don't know why i thought that, it IS marijuana after all - but i certainly did, and a good one that had me breathing deep and relaxing away pain. it was an enjoyable experience i plan to repeat. i do wish the disposable pen had contained a little more than it did, but it was great while it lasted and led to some pretty interesting conversations about the benefits and pleasures of essential oils and high quality medical cannabis.