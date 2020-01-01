 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Black Cherry Soda marijuana strain is an Indica dominant marijuana hybrid. The kush was introduced by TGA Genetics. The bud is named after dark red-purple nugs that resemble ripe cherries. Black Cherry Soda effects are mostly physical, with highly relaxing body buzz and calming head high. With THC levels up to 25%, the strain is very potent. The herb delivers a trance-like state, total mind-body melt without heavy sedation. Black Cherry Soda marijuana is good for daytime and evening use.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.