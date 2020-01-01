 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

About this product

Black Lime cannabis strain is sometimes known by the name “Black Lime Reverse.” It is an indica-dominant hybrid with a 70/30 ratio and a modest THC level that doesn’t surpass 19%. This award-winning strain is well known in the cannabis community for its unique spicy, woody aroma reminiscent of taking a walk through a pine forest. Tantalizing citrus notes are also noticeable. The flavour is pleasantly tangy and tart, with lemon and pine blending to create a very smooth and refreshing smoke.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.