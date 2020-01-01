Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Black Lime cannabis strain is sometimes known by the name “Black Lime Reverse.” It is an indica-dominant hybrid with a 70/30 ratio and a modest THC level that doesn’t surpass 19%. This award-winning strain is well known in the cannabis community for its unique spicy, woody aroma reminiscent of taking a walk through a pine forest. Tantalizing citrus notes are also noticeable. The flavour is pleasantly tangy and tart, with lemon and pine blending to create a very smooth and refreshing smoke.
