 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blue OG Terp Sauce

Blue OG Terp Sauce

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Write a review
Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent Blue OG Terp Sauce

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blue OG marijuana strain is an 80/20 Indica dominant hybrid. This marijuana has cone-shaped, dark, resinous buds that promise happiness and relaxation. The onset of Blue OG is fast, characterized by the warming sensation that spreads through the body, keeping head clear and alert. Blue OG cannabis grows well indoors and outdoors, has high growth rate and adapts to any growing method. Blue OG marijuana strain is good for day and evening time use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Logo
The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.