Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Blue OG marijuana strain is an 80/20 Indica dominant hybrid. This marijuana has cone-shaped, dark, resinous buds that promise happiness and relaxation. The onset of Blue OG is fast, characterized by the warming sensation that spreads through the body, keeping head clear and alert. Blue OG cannabis grows well indoors and outdoors, has high growth rate and adapts to any growing method. Blue OG marijuana strain is good for day and evening time use.
