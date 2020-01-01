 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Dream x Blueberry Trainwreck Wax

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent Blue Dream x Blueberry Trainwreck Wax

Blueberry Trainwreck cannabis strain is a 70/30 Sativa strain. The herb’s THC level is up to 19% and CBD level is 1%. Cannabis novices, this one isn’t for you. But for long-time users, the pungent aroma will remind you of the skunky Trainwreck, with tart blueberries creating a more original smell. Bluish nugs with furry hairs are held together by a gooey resin. This strain treats chronic stress, anxiety, headaches or migraines, inattentiveness, and lack of appetite. Best for daytime usage.

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.