About this product

Blueberry Trainwreck cannabis strain is a 70/30 Sativa strain. The herb’s THC level is up to 19% and CBD level is 1%. Cannabis novices, this one isn’t for you. But for long-time users, the pungent aroma will remind you of the skunky Trainwreck, with tart blueberries creating a more original smell. Bluish nugs with furry hairs are held together by a gooey resin. This strain treats chronic stress, anxiety, headaches or migraines, inattentiveness, and lack of appetite. Best for daytime usage.