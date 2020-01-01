Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Boysenberry cannabis strain is an Indica dominant hybrid with a THC average of 20%. It tastes like smooth berries with citrus notes, while the aroma is woody, musky and dank.This plant grows with lengthy calyxes and purple frosted leaves, while its dark buds are covered in silvery trichomes. This strain can treat stress, sleeplessness, and pain. Good for daytime and evening usage.
Be the first to review this product.