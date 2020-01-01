About this product

Bruce Banner cannabis strain is a Sativa dominant strain named after a comic book hero Bruce Banner. She is best known as its alter-ego "The Incredible Hulk". Being true to its name, this Bruce Banner is bright green, has big buds and high THC content, delivering a strong punch. The effect quick and long lasting, mainly cerebral, characterized by energy buzz and creativity boost. Bruce Banner marijuana is good for social interactions and banishing the blues, well suited for daytime use.