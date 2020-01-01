 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Bruce Banner Terp Sugar

Bruce Banner cannabis strain is a Sativa dominant strain named after a comic book hero Bruce Banner. She is best known as its alter-ego "The Incredible Hulk". Being true to its name, this Bruce Banner is bright green, has big buds and high THC content, delivering a strong punch. The effect quick and long lasting, mainly cerebral, characterized by energy buzz and creativity boost. Bruce Banner marijuana is good for social interactions and banishing the blues, well suited for daytime use.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.