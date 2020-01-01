Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Chemdawg cannabis strain is a 55/45 Indica dominant hybrid also known as Chem Dog. It has a wide medical applications due to the strength. It smells potent with hints of diesel, with a silver white appearance and sticky white trichomes upon wispy leaves. Chemdawg is recommended for experienced users due to high potency. It can treat stress, pain, anxiety, depression, ADHD/ADD, arthritis and PMS. Due to its sedative nature, Chemdawg is best for evening usage.
Be the first to review this product.