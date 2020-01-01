 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry AK Terp Sugar

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

About this product

Cherry AK-47 cannabis strain is a 75 Sativa/25 Indica hybrid also known as Cherry AK. This strain is famous for its medicinal value, unique sweet cherry-skunk aroma and reddish-purple bud hues. Cherry AK47 marijuana will take you away from reality with its mind-body melting high. The onset is purely cerebral, the body buzz creeps up slowly but surely. Cherry AK-47 cannabis is good for morning and daytime medicinal and recreational use.

About this strain

Cherry AK-47

Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects. 

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.