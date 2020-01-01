About this product

Original Glue is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by GG Strains. This famous strain is known for its potent body effects. With sedating properties, it can help depression, chronic pain, insomnia and muscle spasms. The chemical diesel taste has chocolate and earth. Its aroma is heavy, pungent, diesel, mocha and spices. It boasts olive green buds that are big, fluffy and shaped like popcorn. These carry long amber hairs and frosty white crystals. Original Glue strain is recommended for evening use.