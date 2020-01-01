 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GG #4 Terp Sugar

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

GG #4 Terp Sugar

About this product

Original Glue is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by GG Strains. This famous strain is known for its potent body effects. With sedating properties, it can help depression, chronic pain, insomnia and muscle spasms. The chemical diesel taste has chocolate and earth. Its aroma is heavy, pungent, diesel, mocha and spices. It boasts olive green buds that are big, fluffy and shaped like popcorn. These carry long amber hairs and frosty white crystals. Original Glue strain is recommended for evening use.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.