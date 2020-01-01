 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. GSC Concentrate

GSC Concentrate

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Write a review
Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent GSC Concentrate

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Girl Scout Cookies cannabis strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid popularized by Berner, a San Francisco rapper. Girl Scout Cookies strain is a winner of numerous Cannabis Cup awards. After 9-10 weeks of flowering time the plants produce beautiful green buds covered in orange hairs. The buds have a strong sweet aroma with hints of earth. Due to its high THC concentration, a little Girl Scout Cookies goes a long way.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Logo
The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.