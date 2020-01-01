Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Girl Scout Cookies cannabis strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid popularized by Berner, a San Francisco rapper. Girl Scout Cookies strain is a winner of numerous Cannabis Cup awards. After 9-10 weeks of flowering time the plants produce beautiful green buds covered in orange hairs. The buds have a strong sweet aroma with hints of earth. Due to its high THC concentration, a little Girl Scout Cookies goes a long way.
Be the first to review this product.